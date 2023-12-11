Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2,809.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $840.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $812.86 and a 200-day moving average of $788.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

