Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Alaska Air Group worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $35.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

