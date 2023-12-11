Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.4% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,215,000 after buying an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $62.63.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $387,212.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $387,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,418 shares of company stock worth $8,034,959. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

