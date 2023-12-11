BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848,197 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.8% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.50% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,332,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 365,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after buying an additional 333,024 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.87.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

