Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Lowered by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 931.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

