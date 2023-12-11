Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $615.01 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $615.01. The firm has a market cap of $272.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.45 and its 200-day moving average is $553.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

