Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP Sells $387,212.40 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $387,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FAST opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fastenal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

