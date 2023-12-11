Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $165.43 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

