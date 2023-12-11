Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up about 1.1% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Stifel Financial worth $45,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.22. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.