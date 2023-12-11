Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 41,044 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,044 shares during the period. Hippo comprises 0.4% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hippo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hippo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hippo by 985.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hippo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hippo from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Hippo from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hippo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.20. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 162.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

