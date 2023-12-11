50,000 Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Acquired by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Vertex Energy comprises 0.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Recommended Stories

