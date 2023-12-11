Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Takes $217,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE BWXT opened at $79.56 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

