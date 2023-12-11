Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) is KGH Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up approximately 6.2% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $88,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

