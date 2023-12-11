KGH Ltd Increases Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal makes up 0.8% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KGH Ltd’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 284,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

