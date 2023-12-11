Kensico Capital Management Corp Takes $24.33 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,329,000. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 1.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $271.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.98 and its 200-day moving average is $283.43. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

