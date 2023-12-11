Kensico Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises about 2.9% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 2.37% of Rogers worth $71,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 272.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.91. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $173.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

