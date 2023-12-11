90,590 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 0.7% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,633,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -122.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

