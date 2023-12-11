KGH Ltd Sells 146,431 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

KGH Ltd lessened its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,431 shares during the period. CVR Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 6%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

