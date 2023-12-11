Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $8.62 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 8.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

