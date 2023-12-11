Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $27.88 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
Prologis stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
