Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,050 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

