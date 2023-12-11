Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 355,145 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,501,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,690 shares of company stock worth $9,037,427 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.