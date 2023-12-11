Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $56,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Shares of LMT opened at $448.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.36. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

