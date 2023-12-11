Brasada Capital Management LP Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.02 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

