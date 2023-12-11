Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $129.71 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $129.71 million and $1.56 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00006365 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 48,647,526 coins. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

