Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.78 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

