Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 9.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $44,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

