Brown Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,034 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $224.01 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.96.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

