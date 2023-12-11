Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 1,712 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in MarketAxess by 32.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $261.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.78. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.93.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

