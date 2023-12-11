Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Position Boosted by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands comprises approximately 6.1% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bwcp LP owned about 0.47% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,472,000 after acquiring an additional 172,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 502,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,812.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NYSE MODG opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

