Radio Caca Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $60.78 million and $9.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,301,566,604 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

