Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,636 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 20.9% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 731,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,169,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.