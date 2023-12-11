Kanen Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,260 shares during the period. Lifeway Foods makes up about 2.7% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $106,027.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,149,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $143,692. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 5.1 %

LWAY opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LWAY. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

