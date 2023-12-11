Kanen Wealth Management LLC Takes $32.71 Million Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,468,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,712,000. ONE Group Hospitality comprises approximately 21.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 14.13% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 268,642 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 171,614 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 107,056 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $4.94 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKS. Stephens reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

