Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for 1.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $2,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,813,766 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,848 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. FBN Securities reduced their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.40 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.