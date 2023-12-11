Karani Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Karani Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

ALNY opened at $169.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.