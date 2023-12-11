Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 5,195 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 3.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $104,737,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

