Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 4.6% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $267.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.32.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

