Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Buys 47,878 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties comprises about 1.4% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

