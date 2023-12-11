Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 113,700 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for 4.1% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.37% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.