Kopp Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 2.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,698,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $556,000.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $959.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

