Kopp Family Office LLC Has $16.15 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Kopp Family Office LLC cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285,880 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 8.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.79% of NeoGenomics worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $1,760,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEO stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

