Kynam Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,644 shares during the quarter. Connect Biopharma accounts for 0.1% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned 0.97% of Connect Biopharma worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 184.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of CNTB opened at $0.92 on Monday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Connect Biopharma

About Connect Biopharma

(Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.