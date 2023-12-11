Kynam Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,521 shares during the quarter. Olema Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.15% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm purchased 100,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,455,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $1,979,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

