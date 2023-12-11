Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Koninklijke Philips worth $29,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.4 %

PHG opened at $20.26 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.