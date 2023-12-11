Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 980 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

