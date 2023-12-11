Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

