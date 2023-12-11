Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $3.01 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

