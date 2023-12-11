Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 621,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,014.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.