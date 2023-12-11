Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $54.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

